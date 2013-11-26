Welcome to Ogasawara Archipelago

About 1000km south of Ginza, but still within Tokyo Prefecture, the World Natural Heritage listed Ogasawara Archipelago (小笠原諸島; Ogasawara-shotō) is a nature-lover's paradise, with pristine beaches surrounded by tropical waters and coral reefs. Snorkelling, whale-watching, swimming with dolphins and hiking are all on the bill.

