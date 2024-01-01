Hiraizumi Cultural Heritage Center

Iwate Prefecture

LoginSave

This modest, friendly museum charts Hiraizumi's rise and fall through visual displays and artefacts, with English explanations throughout.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • x-default

    Chūson-ji

    0.89 MILES

    Established in AD 850 by the priest Ennin, the Chūson-ji complex was expanded by the Ōshu Fujiwara family in the 12th century. A total of 300 buildings…

  • RIAS Ark Museum of Art

    RIAS Ark Museum of Art

    24.84 MILES

    High in the hills above Kesennuma, this local art museum houses the largest collection of photographs and artefacts in existence relating to the 2011…

  • Konjiki-dō

    Konjiki-dō

    0.86 MILES

    Gilded and gleaming up to its eaves, with elaborate lacquerwork and mother-of-pearl inlay throughout, the Konjiki-dō, in the Chuson-ji complex, was at the…

  • Mōtsū-ji

    Mōtsū-ji

    0.44 MILES

    Established by the priest Ennin in AD 850 at the same time as Chūson-ji, Mōtsū-ji was once Tōhoku’s largest and grandest temple complex. The buildings are…

  • Ippon-matsu

    Ippon-matsu

    27.66 MILES

    More than 70,000 pine trees lined the coastline around Rikuzen-takata until 2011, when all but one were destroyed in the tsunami. That tree, known as the…

  • Tsuzuki-ishi

    Tsuzuki-ishi

    29.76 MILES

    A curious rock that rests amid aromatic cedars, Tsuzuki-ishi is either a natural formation or a dolmen (primitive tomb). A short, steep hike rewards you…

  • Minami-Sanriku Crisis Management Centre

    Minami-Sanriku Crisis Management Centre

    28.25 MILES

    The steel shell is all that remains of this three-storey building, standing alone in what once was central Minami-Sanriku. It has been preserved by the…

  • Kyōzō

    Kyōzō

    0.89 MILES

    One of only two original constructions remaining on the Chūson-ji site, this understated building guarded by Kishi Monju Bosatsu and Four Attendants…

View more attractions

Nearby Iwate Prefecture attractions

1. Mōtsū-ji

0.44 MILES

Established by the priest Ennin in AD 850 at the same time as Chūson-ji, Mōtsū-ji was once Tōhoku’s largest and grandest temple complex. The buildings are…

2. Konjiki-dō

0.86 MILES

Gilded and gleaming up to its eaves, with elaborate lacquerwork and mother-of-pearl inlay throughout, the Konjiki-dō, in the Chuson-ji complex, was at the…

3. Chūson-ji

0.89 MILES

Established in AD 850 by the priest Ennin, the Chūson-ji complex was expanded by the Ōshu Fujiwara family in the 12th century. A total of 300 buildings…

4. Kyōzō

0.89 MILES

One of only two original constructions remaining on the Chūson-ji site, this understated building guarded by Kishi Monju Bosatsu and Four Attendants…

5. RIAS Ark Museum of Art

24.84 MILES

High in the hills above Kesennuma, this local art museum houses the largest collection of photographs and artefacts in existence relating to the 2011…

6. Ippon-matsu

27.66 MILES

More than 70,000 pine trees lined the coastline around Rikuzen-takata until 2011, when all but one were destroyed in the tsunami. That tree, known as the…

8. Tsuzuki-ishi

29.76 MILES

A curious rock that rests amid aromatic cedars, Tsuzuki-ishi is either a natural formation or a dolmen (primitive tomb). A short, steep hike rewards you…