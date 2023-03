Miyama’s star attraction is this hamlet, home to some 50 farmhouses with traditional kayabuki-yane (thatched roofs) in the local Kyoto Kitayama style (a hipped roof with a peaked gable on top). Many are still homes; others are now inns, cafes and shops. To see inside one that hasn't been modernised, and to get a sense of life in pre-modern Miyama, visit the Miyama Folk Museum (admission ¥300).