Pine and cherry trees mark the entrance to this cremation mound, which honours Emperor Juntoku, who was forced into exile on Sado in the early 13th century.
Mano Go-ryō
Niigata Prefecture
8.34 MILES
You'll have to venture up a steep mountain to access this gold mine, which produced large quantities of gold and silver until its demise in 1989. Descend…
11.56 MILES
Come to this former 1920s schoolhouse, saved from demolition to take up a new life as a folk museum, to gawk at all manner of Sado's cultural artefacts …
5.15 MILES
This rustic wooden temple, with its thatched roof and pleasant gardens, is where the Buddhist monk Nichiren was first brought when exiled to Sado in 1271…
8.6 MILES
Art lovers shouldn't miss this rambling gallery where local artists display vibrant hanga (woodblock prints) depicting country life in Sado.
1.26 MILES
Sado-ga-shima's oldest temple (dating from AD 741); although sadly neglected, it's still beautiful.
1.75 MILES
This Buddhist temple is home to a five-storey pagoda.
Sado Museum of History & Tradition
0.63 MILES
Tireless robots and holograms illustrate Sado's history and festivals.
