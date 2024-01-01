Sado Hanga-mura Museum

Niigata Prefecture

Art lovers shouldn't miss this rambling gallery where local artists display vibrant hanga (woodblock prints) depicting country life in Sado.

Nearby Niigata Prefecture attractions

1. Sado Kinzan

0.94 MILES

You'll have to venture up a steep mountain to access this gold mine, which produced large quantities of gold and silver until its demise in 1989. Descend…

3. Kokubun-ji

8.41 MILES

Sado-ga-shima's oldest temple (dating from AD 741); although sadly neglected, it's still beautiful.

4. Myōsen-ji

8.57 MILES

This Buddhist temple is home to a five-storey pagoda.

5. Mano Go-ryō

8.6 MILES

Pine and cherry trees mark the entrance to this cremation mound, which honours Emperor Juntoku, who was forced into exile on Sado in the early 13th…

6. Konpon-ji

9.63 MILES

This rustic wooden temple, with its thatched roof and pleasant gardens, is where the Buddhist monk Nichiren was first brought when exiled to Sado in 1271…

7. Ogi Folk Museum

15.7 MILES

Come to this former 1920s schoolhouse, saved from demolition to take up a new life as a folk museum, to gawk at all manner of Sado's cultural artefacts …