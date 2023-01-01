You'll have to venture up a steep mountain to access this gold mine, which produced large quantities of gold and silver until its demise in 1989. Descend into the chilly depths, where you'll encounter robots that dramatise the tough existence of former miners. Three hundred metres up the mountain is Dōyū-no-Wareto, the original opencast mine where you can still see the remains of the workings. There is no public transport here.

Ask for directions to the Kami-AIkawa walk (one hour), starting from car park 3: it's a fascinating downhill ramble past hidden temples along a historic street with wonderful vistas.