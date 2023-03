Kurozu (amber rice vinegar) has been produced for centuries in the former rice-shipping port of Fukuyama, in Kirishima. The Sakamoto company has made it since the beginning of the 1800s and now invites visitors to view its 10,000 clay vats ageing in the sunlight, from a platform overlooking hills down to the sea.

Try some samples (the oldest is aged up to five years!), or the on-site restaurant serves meals featuring the vinegar.