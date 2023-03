These adjacent mausoleums were completed in 1643 at the behest of the third Tokugawa shogun, Tokugawa Iemitsu, for his grandfather, Tokugawa Ieyasu, and father, Tokugawa Hidetada (the first and second Tokugawa shoguns, respectively). The wooden buildings are rich with ornate carvings, with traces of colour and gold leaf.

The nearest bus stop is Namikiri-fudō-mae.