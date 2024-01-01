Kinosaki Strawcraft Museum

Kansai

This tiny museum in a former kura (storehouse) displays mugiwara-zaiku (barley-straw crafts) practised locally since 1716. Straw is dyed and cut into tiny pieces, then applied to wood to form incredibly intricate, beautiful patterns. It's located off the river, a short walk from Ichi-no-yu onsen.

  • Amanohashidate

    Amanohashidate

    21.86 MILES

    Amanohashidate means 'bridge to heaven' and this narrow sandbar covered in some 5000 pine trees has long inspired poets and painters. It's also billed as…

  • Ine

    Ine

    27.18 MILES

    On the eastern side of the Tango Peninsula, Ine sits along the beautiful Ine-wan. The village's signature houses, called funaya, are built right over the…

  • Genbudō

    Genbudō

    2.84 MILES

    Genbudō is the largest of the five caves at this site, part of San-in Kaigan National Park, with other-worldly surfaces of pillar-like ripples formed by…

  • Chion-in

    Chion-in

    21.63 MILES

    Steps from the southern end of the Amanohashidate footbridge, this busy temple is home to an Important Cultural Property pagoda from the Muromachi period …

  • Mikami-ke

    Mikami-ke

    22.36 MILES

    This historic 18th-century home belonged to a wealthy family of sake brewers and silk traders. There are well-preserved architectural details and…

  • Kotohiki-hama

    Kotohiki-hama

    14.73 MILES

    Stop for a dip at this pretty beach, hemmed in by pine-topped hills and with a tiny, naturally forming onsen pool (keep your swimsuit on).

  • Kyōga-misaki

    Kyōga-misaki

    25.55 MILES

    Kyōga-misaki is a cape at the northernmost point of the Tango Peninsula. The name means 'cape of sutras' for the shape of the stone formations. A car park…

