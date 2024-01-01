This tiny museum in a former kura (storehouse) displays mugiwara-zaiku (barley-straw crafts) practised locally since 1716. Straw is dyed and cut into tiny pieces, then applied to wood to form incredibly intricate, beautiful patterns. It's located off the river, a short walk from Ichi-no-yu onsen.
Kinosaki Strawcraft Museum
Kansai
21.86 MILES
Amanohashidate means 'bridge to heaven' and this narrow sandbar covered in some 5000 pine trees has long inspired poets and painters. It's also billed as…
27.18 MILES
On the eastern side of the Tango Peninsula, Ine sits along the beautiful Ine-wan. The village's signature houses, called funaya, are built right over the…
2.84 MILES
Genbudō is the largest of the five caves at this site, part of San-in Kaigan National Park, with other-worldly surfaces of pillar-like ripples formed by…
21.63 MILES
Steps from the southern end of the Amanohashidate footbridge, this busy temple is home to an Important Cultural Property pagoda from the Muromachi period …
22.36 MILES
This historic 18th-century home belonged to a wealthy family of sake brewers and silk traders. There are well-preserved architectural details and…
14.73 MILES
Stop for a dip at this pretty beach, hemmed in by pine-topped hills and with a tiny, naturally forming onsen pool (keep your swimsuit on).
25.55 MILES
Kyōga-misaki is a cape at the northernmost point of the Tango Peninsula. The name means 'cape of sutras' for the shape of the stone formations. A car park…
25.52 MILES
Kyōga-misaki lighthouse is at the end of Kyōga-misaki cape.
