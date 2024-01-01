Minato-no-yu Onsen

Hokkaidō

Wakkanai's best public onsen has outdoor baths that look over the harbour, and funky boat-shaped stairs for those who opt out of taking the elevator.

  • Sarobetsu Wetlands

    Sarobetsu Wetlands

    21 MILES

    Part of Rishiri-Rebun-Sarobetsu National Park, these marshlands are 40km southwest of Wakkanai. Fields of wild flowers bloom here in summer, which can be…

  • Fukukō-ichiba

    Fukukō-ichiba

    0.02 MILES

    About a 10-minute walk south of JR Wakkanai Station, this complex has restaurants, souvenir shops and the Minato-no-yu Onsen. It's designed to evoke the…

  • Sōya-misaki

    Sōya-misaki

    14.92 MILES

    Thirty kilometres east of Wakkanai, Sōya-misaki is mainland Japan's northernmost point, where walkers and cyclists traversing the full length of Japan…

  • Noshappu-misaki

    Noshappu-misaki

    3.22 MILES

    The second most northern point in mainland Japan, this cape is a pleasant walk (45 minutes) or bike ride (6km, 20 minutes) north of town. On the way, look…

  • Northern Breakwater Dome

    Northern Breakwater Dome

    0.85 MILES

    Fans of kitsch will want to walk a few minutes north of the ferry terminal to see Wakkanai's breakwater, built in 1936 to look like a straightened version…

