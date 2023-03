About a 10-minute walk south of JR Wakkanai Station, this complex has restaurants, souvenir shops and the Minato-no-yu Onsen. It's designed to evoke the Wakkanai of bygone days. Poke around to see some historical photos and videos of the town – and also of Sakhalin (when it was Karafu-tō, and still part of Japan, prior to 1945).