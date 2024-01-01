Hakurankan

Housed in the Taisho-era tax office, this museum and cultural centre is a one-stop shop for Gujō-Hachiman history and culture. Exhibits include historical dioramas about peasant uprisings, live demonstrations of the Gujō Odori dances and, of course, an extensive collection of plastic food models.
28.32 MILES
Due to war, earthquakes and development, few Meiji-era buildings have survived here. In 1965 this open-air museum was created to preserve this unique…
25.2 MILES
A National Treasure, Japan's oldest standing castle is said to have originated as a fort in 1440. The current donjon (main keep), built atop a 40m rise…
29.21 MILES
This ancient shrine on a lovely hillside is dedicated to female Shintō deity Izanami and attracts women seeking marriage or fertility. See if you can find…
24.47 MILES
The main attraction of this orange-and-white temple is the papier-mâché daibutsu (Great Buddha; c 1832), one of the three Great Buddha statues of Japan…
Karakuri Exhibition Room (Annexe)
25.35 MILES
This small annexe of the town museum exhibits Edo- and Meiji-era karakuri ningyō (marionettes). On Saturday and Sunday at 10.30am and 2pm you can see the…
24.36 MILES
On the grounds of Gifu-kōen is this quirky collection of more than 300,000 beetle, butterfly, moth and other insect specimens. It's the personal…
25.21 MILES
Within the pretty garden of Uraku-en in the grounds of the Meitetsu Inuyama Hotel, you'll find 'Jo-an', one of the finest teahouses in Japan. One of…
0.25 MILES
Twenty minutes' hike from Jōka-machi Plaza bus terminal you'll find the pride of Gujō, a 1933 reconstruction of the previous fortress, originally…
Nearby Central Honshū attractions
23.77 MILES
This newish museum is one of a kind, featuring exhibits on everything you could possibly want to know about cormorant fishing in Japan.
24.24 MILES
Perched atop Kinka-zan and with sweeping views over the cities of Gifu and Nagoya, this castle is a 1956 concrete replica of daimyō Oda Nobunaga's…
24.26 MILES
Gifu's castle is most easily reached by this cable car within Gifu-kōen, whisking you 329m to the summit in under five minutes.
24.31 MILES
At the foot of Kinka-zan, this is one of the loveliest city parks in Japan, with plenty of water and trees set into the hillside. People have been living…
24.39 MILES
Located within the grounds of Gifu-kōen, this museum focuses on the Sengoku period, when daimyō Oda Nobunaga was at the height of his power. Enthusiastic…
