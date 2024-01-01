Hakurankan

Central Honshū

Housed in the Taisho-era tax office, this museum and cultural centre is a one-stop shop for Gujō-Hachiman history and culture. Exhibits include historical dioramas about peasant uprisings, live demonstrations of the Gujō Odori dances and, of course, an extensive collection of plastic food models.

