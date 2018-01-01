Welcome to Narita
Top experiences in Narita
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Narita activities
7-Day Japan Rail Pass Including Shipping Fee
How to enjoy 7-days of unlimited JR rides in Japan:You must purchase this ticket prior to your trip to Japan. Select and purchase your shipping area and seating type from the tour options. At the checkout, you must provide your your full name and title exactly as they appear on your passport, gender (Mr or Ms), a mailing address (no P.O. Box addresses) and phone number. After the purchase is made, the local operator will send you a JR Pass Exchange Voucher and detailed instructions by FedEx within 4 business days to the provided address.Please take your exchange voucher and your passport to any JR Pass exchange office for the eligibility verification process upon arrival in Japan. Once eligibility is verified, you will be asked for the desired starting date, and you will receive your Japan Rail Pass. Exchange offices are located in main areas within Japan including Narita airport and Kansai airport.To use your pass, simply show your JR Pass to a train staff when entering the ticket gate. You cannot go through the automated ticket gate and must use the "manned" ticket gate. The beauty of the pass is that you can use the Japan Rail Pass on most railways and buses that are operated by the Japan Railway (JR) Group. What is a "Green Car” in comparison to a "Standard Car"?The Green Class Car is equipped with upscale comfortable seats that are wider and more spacious than those in the Standard cars. The car is also carpeted with extra room for luggage, and the attendant will provide you with a hot towel upon boarding. Depending on the season, the Standard Class Car can become very crowded, with little space to place luggage.Can I use the Japan Rail Pass to board any train, bus, or ferry in Japan?You can use the Japan Rail Pass on most railways including Hokkaido, Tohoku, Joetsu, Hokuriku, Tokaido, Sanyo, and Kyushu Shinkansen. Tokyo Monorail and buses that are operated by the Japan Railway Group are also eligible for use. REQUIRED INFO: At time of booking, you MUST include the following details in the "Special Requirements" box: Your full name and title as they appear on your passport Passport country Gender (Mr or Ms) Mailing address (no P.O. Box addresses) Phone number
Narita Airport Mobile WiFi Hotspot Rental: 4G LTE
Reserve the simplest solution for internet connection while traveling in Japan. Convenient pickup and drop-off at Narita Airport (counters are available at both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2). *1 One hotspot can connect to up to 10 mobile devices and enjoy flat rate for unlimited data download. Yes, unlimited data! *1 You can also return at any of the company's airport counters nationwide in Japan. Remember how inconvenient it was when you were unable to use your smartphone when traveling abroad? Remember you had to walk around randomly in a foreign country just to look for WiFi connections? Remember the shocking balance on your cell phone bill after a family trip as a result of intentional or unintentional international data roaming? Say good-by to all the unpleasant experiences in the past and make sure you reserve a unit soon after arriving at Narita Airport. This portable device is small enough to fit in your pocket, simple to set up, and easy to use. It is optimized for traveling in Japan and, if you have any questions, call the local English technical support for assistance!
14-Day Japan Rail Pass Including Shipping Fee
Private Narita Layover Tour including Sake Tasting
Narita-san Shinsho Temple is the best sightseeing spot, where over 10 million people visit in a year.This tour starts from Omotesando where the distance between JR Narita station or Keisei Line Narita station and the main gate of Narita-san Shinsho Temple is 800 meters. Along Omotesando, there are around 170 spots such as eel restaurants which have welcomed tourists since Edo era, wooden inns which has an atmosphere of the town in Edo era, the shops to sell hand-made Narita Special rice crackers, Teppo-zuke of Uri, Yo-kan, local sake, and the other Japanese sweets. Every spot is familiar and you can enjoy choose the souvenirs and walk to eat at ease.And also, in the extended space of the temple, there are a 15 meters ‘main gate’ made of all Japanese zelkova which is called Keyaki in Japanese, ‘Nioh gate’ which was built in 1830 and was designated as a national important cultural property, ‘Misshakukongoh and Naraenkongoh’, which are Narita-san’s God, standing on the right side and left side of the gate, and the stateliest ‘main hall’ of the temple. All of them are must-see. Furthermore, both of a vivid ‘Three-Storied pagoda (that is a Buddhist tower)’ and a large pagoda for peace (called ‘Heiwa no Daito’) are also must-see national cultural properties which were built in Edo era. In addition, you can find a large pagoda for peace whose symbol is gold shining nine rings (called ‘Kurin’). This large pagoda for peace is filled with overwhelming force. And there is Mandara (Buddhist visual schema of the enlightened mind) which is drawn in brilliant color on the walls and ceilings in the pagoda. Especially, you must be surprised at a fascinating coloration of them, indeed. If you go down to Narita-san park at a foot of the large pagoda for peace, you can enjoy a well-kept beautiful Japanese garden and seasonal nature. And at the end of the tour, we will try Sake tasting at Takizawa Honten Sake Brewery. The most famous brand in this brewery is “Chomeisen” (Spring of Longevity), a winner of several prestigious competitions. The water used in brewing is top-quality water that is said to heal the illnesses of the pilgrims. At the brewery, we can taste "Chomeisen" and some seasonal Sake made at here. When you join this tour to walk around Narita-san where Japanese history and traditional culture are filled with, you are definitely able to leave Japan without any regrets.
6-Night Tokyo, Mt. Fuji, and Kyoto Tour by Bullet Train
Day 1: Tokyo Upon arrival at Narita or Haneda International Airport, meet our representative with name board at airport exit. We will assist you to board an airport limousine bus to hotel. Note that there is no tour guide service on this day.Hotel : Sunshine City Prince Hotel, Tokyo or Similar (3.5-Star) Day 2: Tokyo (B/L/D)Meet a tour guide at the lobby. After you on board, tour will start. You will be visiting Mt. Fuji and Hakone. When you visit Mt. Fuji, enjoy the awesome sight at the 5th Station. Take a ride on the Hakone Ropeway and Lake Ashi Boat Cruise. After the tour, return to your hotel and spend the rest of day free at leisure. Hotel : Sunshine City Prince Hotel, Tokyo or Similar (3.5-Star) Day 3: Tokyo (B/L/D)Meet a tour guide at the lobby. Visits to Asakusa Temple, where Sensoji, the most popular temple in Tokyo, is located in, and to Nakamise Shopping Street, featuring 80+ shops. After lunch, the tour will take you to the Imperial Palace where the Japanese emperor resides in, and Diver City and Toyota Mega Web in Odaiba. After the end of the tour and return to the hotel.Hotel : Sunshine City Prince Hotel, Tokyo or Similar (3.5-Star) Day 4: Tokyo – Kyoto by bullet train (B)After check out, you will be heading to Tokyo Station on own.At the Tokyo station, take the Shinkansen bullet train to Kyoto, where Japan’s traditions are still alive and flourishing. Upon arrival at Kyoto Station, transfer to hotel on own. (5min waling distance) After hotel check-in on own, free at leisure. Note that there is o tour guide assistance on this day.Hotel : Dormy Inn Premium Kyoto Ekimae or Similar (3.5-Star)Day 5: Kyoto (B/L/D)Meet a tour guide at the lobby. Visit Arashiyama and find tranquility in your heart as you walk the bamboo forest and the garden of Tenryu-ji Temple. Enjoy Kyoto’s lunch and visit Kinkaku-ji Temple and Kiyomizu-dera Temple. Next, visit the Gion District and see the beauty of Maikos in kimono. After you return to the hotel.Hotel : Dormy Inn Premium Kyoto Ekimae or Similar (3.5-Star)Day 6: Kyoto (B/L/D)Meet a tour guide at the lobby. Watch the Kimono Show at the Nishijin Textile Center and spend some quality time at Kitano Tenmangu Shrine, Daiunzan Ryoanji and Nijo Castle. The tour concludes at Fushimi Inari Taisha, where you take the most Japanese photo during the tour. After returning to the hotel.Hotel : Dormy Inn Premium Kyoto Ekimae or Similar (3.5-Star)Day 7: Kyoto - Kansai Airport - Depart to next destination (B)After breakfast, spend some time at leisure till met and transferred to Kansai International Airport by a pre-reserved shared ride for your flight to next destination. Note that there is no tour guide assistance on this day, and the transfer driver may not speak English. (*Airport departure time 11:30-22:00)
Private Airport Transfer: Narita Airport to Tokyo downtown for up to 35 pax
Simply arrange your private transfer at your preferred timing! Experienced driver will meet you at Narita airport exit or hotel lobby and bring to the designated destination. Forget about carrying huge luggages in the country where you are not familiar with. Even if your group is big with a lot of luggages, there is no need to hustle with the carry-ons. Simply put everything into the car. Do not worry for finding large-size taxi at Narita airport or hotel.Our service can cover from single traveler to a group of up to 35 people. There are several car types in order to match with your group size. It will definitely be a comfortable and easy journey in Tokyo.