Welcome to Matsumoto
Formerly known as Fukashi, Nagano Prefecture's second-largest city has been here since the 8th century. In the 14th and 15th centuries it was the castle town of the Ogasawara clan and it continued to prosper through the Edo period to the present.
Today, popular with young Japanese seeking a tree-change and perhaps signalling a new trend of rural repopulation, Matsumoto is one of Japan's finest cities – an attractive, cosmopolitan place loved by its residents. Admirers from around the world come to enjoy its superb castle, pretty streets, galleries, cafes and endearing vistas.
Top experiences in Matsumoto
Amazing hotels and hostels
Matsumoto activities
Hida Takayama, Shirakawago and Nagano Snow Monkey 2-Day Tour from Tokyo
Once you meet at the designated meeting point, you will be travelling by coach bus for around 4 hours with toilet break and the first destination will be Jigokudani Yaen-koen located at the Yokoyugawa gorge at the Shigakogen Highlands in the Nagano Prefecture. There you will have about 150 minutes of staying time including 5km round trip walk (about 30-45 minutes one way) on snowy mountain road from the parking lot to the park. Japanese monkeys of Jigokudani (hell valley) Yaen-koen (monkey park) are famous for bathing in a hot spring to survive severe cold winter periods. They do not bath during the warm seasons, so you can enjoy this adorable view only now!Continue your trip and visit Matsumoto, where one of five castles designated as "National Treasures of Japan" is located. You will be able to take photos of Matsumoto castle from outside or to enter the park and the oldest existing castle tower in Japan (for extra charge JPY 610 which is not included in the tour fee.) You can walk around to take some pictures for approximately 60 minutes before heading to your accommodation at Hirayu Onsen town. Enjoy Japanese set meal for dinner and relax at the open-air bath in the hotel.The next day, after your breakfast at the hotel, you will visit the most famous travel spot in the area, the World Heritage site of "Shirakawago." This area is most famous for farmhouses representative of the traditional Japanese architectural history. The construction method for the farmhouse is called “Gassho-zukuri” which refers to the shape of the roof that looks like a person's hands held together in prayer. You can take your time to walk around for about 80-minutes. Afterwards, you will head to the main street of Hida Takayama. There you will be given about 90-minutes of free time to enjoy this unique streets soaking up the atmosphere of the town also known as "Little Kyoto" by the locals. You will have a chance to try local delicacies such as Hida beef cutlets or "Mitarashi Dango" rice dumpling in a sweet soy sauce for your independent lunch.This tour will conclude around 7pm after approximate 5 hours comfortable drive when you will be dropped off nearby the Shinjuku Station.
Matsumoto Private One Day Tour from Nagano with Tour Guide and Round Trip Train
Matsumoto, situated north of Tokyo, is the second largest city in the quiet and secluded Nagano Prefecture. The location offers a magnificent scenic view of the Northern Japan Alps and a unique cultural experience. On this full-day private tour, your English-speaking tour guide will pick you up from your hotel or at Nagano Station between 9 to 9:30 AM. Start off the day by heading to Matsumoto and visiting the Matsumoto Castle, one of the best preserved castles in Japan that was built over 400 years ago. After an exciting morning at the Matsumoto Castle, visit Nawate Street (a small pedestrian zone with lots of small shops and restaurants along the river), the "Frog Street" (known for its abundance of frog products) and the Nakamachi Street (famous for its old houses and has a beautiful white tone). After half a day in Matsumoto, visit the tranquil Hotaka Town where Daio Wasabi Farm is located. It is most recognized as Japan’s largest wasabi farm covering 15 hectares and is a popular tourist destination where you can enjoy and find lots of unique wasabi products including wasabi ice-cream. Near Daio Wasabi Farm is the Hotaka Shrine, a secured hidden dwelling surrounded by old trees, and is said to have a special energy and powerful strength. If there is enough time, guests may pray for good fortune at this shrine before returning to Nagano City. Seasonal Recommendations for This Tour: Spring Cherry Blossom (Sakura) Viewing: Mid-April to Early-May Autumn Foliage (Koyo) Viewing: Early-September to Late-November Winter Festivities: Early-December to Late-March
Backroads of Japan
Tokyo and Kyoto—the modern and imperial capitals of Japan, respectively—represent the perfect merger of the ancient and the contemporary. On this trip, you’ll thoroughly explore both and everything in between, from traditional villages and miles of rice fields to ancient temples and the stunning vistas of the Japanese Alps. Snow monkeys, geishas, the teeming pedestrian scrambles of Tokyo’s Shibuya district, and the impossibly friendly staff of your traditional ryokan are just a few of the locals you’ll meet and never forget.