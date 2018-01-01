Hida Takayama, Shirakawago and Nagano Snow Monkey 2-Day Tour from Tokyo

Once you meet at the designated meeting point, you will be travelling by coach bus for around 4 hours with toilet break and the first destination will be Jigokudani Yaen-koen located at the Yokoyugawa gorge at the Shigakogen Highlands in the Nagano Prefecture. There you will have about 150 minutes of staying time including 5km round trip walk (about 30-45 minutes one way) on snowy mountain road from the parking lot to the park. Japanese monkeys of Jigokudani (hell valley) Yaen-koen (monkey park) are famous for bathing in a hot spring to survive severe cold winter periods. They do not bath during the warm seasons, so you can enjoy this adorable view only now!Continue your trip and visit Matsumoto, where one of five castles designated as "National Treasures of Japan" is located. You will be able to take photos of Matsumoto castle from outside or to enter the park and the oldest existing castle tower in Japan (for extra charge JPY 610 which is not included in the tour fee.) You can walk around to take some pictures for approximately 60 minutes before heading to your accommodation at Hirayu Onsen town. Enjoy Japanese set meal for dinner and relax at the open-air bath in the hotel.The next day, after your breakfast at the hotel, you will visit the most famous travel spot in the area, the World Heritage site of "Shirakawago." This area is most famous for farmhouses representative of the traditional Japanese architectural history. The construction method for the farmhouse is called “Gassho-zukuri” which refers to the shape of the roof that looks like a person's hands held together in prayer. You can take your time to walk around for about 80-minutes. Afterwards, you will head to the main street of Hida Takayama. There you will be given about 90-minutes of free time to enjoy this unique streets soaking up the atmosphere of the town also known as "Little Kyoto" by the locals. You will have a chance to try local delicacies such as Hida beef cutlets or "Mitarashi Dango" rice dumpling in a sweet soy sauce for your independent lunch.This tour will conclude around 7pm after approximate 5 hours comfortable drive when you will be dropped off nearby the Shinjuku Station.