Ventimiglia

Bordertown Ventimiglia once harboured a stoic Roman town known as Albintimulium, which survived until the 5th century AD, when it was besieged by the Goths. These days it's besieged by a weekly horde of French bargain hunters who cross the border each market day.

The rocky beach makes for a pleasant dip, though the the real draw to Ventimiglia is exploring its medieval district – set on a hill across the river from the modern part of town.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Ventimiglia.

  • See

    Giardini Botanici Hanbury

    Established in 1867 by English businessman Sir Thomas Hanbury, the 18-hectare Villa Hanbury estate is planted with 5800 botanical species from five…

  • See

    Centro Storico

    The small village on the hill is upper Ventimiglia, home to one of the largest historic centres in the Italian Riviera. Medieval walls surround the lofty…

  • See

    Mercato del Venerdì

    Ventimiglia is best known for its huge Friday market when hundreds of stalls sell food, clothes, leather goods, homewares, baskets and everything else…

  • See

    Cattedrale di Santa Maria Assunta

    A must-see when exploring the historic centre, this cathedral has original 13th-century elements, including a portal with an acute arch, Romanesque…

  • See

    Area archeologica di Nervia

    Sandwiched between the road and the railway line on the eastern edge of town, these Roman ruins bear testimony to Ventimiglia's Roman romance and include…

