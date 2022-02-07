Established in 1867 by English businessman Sir Thomas Hanbury, the 18-hectare Villa Hanbury estate is planted with 5800 botanical species from five…
Ventimiglia
Bordertown Ventimiglia once harboured a stoic Roman town known as Albintimulium, which survived until the 5th century AD, when it was besieged by the Goths. These days it's besieged by a weekly horde of French bargain hunters who cross the border each market day.
The rocky beach makes for a pleasant dip, though the the real draw to Ventimiglia is exploring its medieval district – set on a hill across the river from the modern part of town.
Explore Ventimiglia
