This 16th-century mansion built for a wealthy Luccan merchant is a wonderful piece of rococo excess. The private apartments are draped head to toe in tapestries, paintings and chintz. The elaborate, gilded bridal suite must have inspired many high jinks in its time.

Check the website for details of the current temporary exhibition. If you plan on visiting sister museum Museo Nazionale di Palazzo Guingi too, buy a combo ticket for €6.50/3.25 (valid three days).