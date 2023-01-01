Abandoned for decades, this grandiose building was built as stables in 1876 for the adjoining 'Prato del Marchese' – the nickname given to today's Piazzale Verdi where equestrian displays, shows and other forms of entertainment took place in the 19th century. Recently restored and renovated, former stables now host exciting exhibitions and cultural events, opening in 2018–19 with the brilliant Museo della Follia – an itinerant 'Museum of Madness' exploring the notion of madness and its effect on creativity through art and history.