Legend has it that Lucca's 13th-century clock tower – at 50m tall, the highest of the city's 130 medieval towers – is inhabited by the ghost of Lucida Mansi, a Lucchese lass who sold her soul to the devil in exchange for remaining young and beautiful for three decades. On 14 August 1623 the devil came after her to pay her debt, only for Lucida to climb up the clock tower to try to stop time. The devil caught her and took her soul.

Count 207 wooden steps to the top. A combination ticket covering the nearby Torre Guinigi or the Orto Botanico costs €6/4 (or €9/6 for all three sights).