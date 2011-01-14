Welcome to Lucca
If you have a car, the hills to the east of Lucca demand exploration. Home to historic villas and belle époque Montecatini Terme where Puccini lazed in warm spa waters, they are easy and attractive day-trip destinations from Lucca.
Top experiences in Lucca
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Lucca activities
Pisa and the Leaning Tower Half-Day Trip from Florence
Leave central Florence and travel west through the emerald hills of Tuscany. Your destination is Pisa, an elegant Tuscan city located near Lucca. Hop off your coach after a journey of 1.5 hours and set off to sightsee with your guide.Walk around Cathedral Square, home to the famous Leaning Tower of Pisa – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Pose for photos by the tilting monument, which has captivated sightseers for centuries, and learn all about its history from your guide. The square is also home to Pisa Baptistry, Campo Santo and Duomo di Pisa, so listen to your guide explain each one as you walk around.After your tour of Cathedral Square, your guided tour will conclude with a visit to the Palazzo Vescovile in Piazza Arcivescovado. After this you will have free time at your disposal to visit by your own Knights' Square, the political epicenter of medieval Pisa and home to Renaissance architecture, marble statues and the esteemed Scuola Normale di Pisa and the oldest Church in Pisa, the Church of San Sisto or just to take amazing pictures.After the Visit you will be returned to your original departure point in central Florence.
Pisa and Lucca Day Trip from Florence
Leave central Florence by air-conditioned coach and travel west with your tour leader to the Tuscan city of Pisa. Located near the Liguarian border, the city is famed for its UNESCO-listed monument, the Leaning Tower of Pisa.Hop out of your coach at Piazza dei Miracoli, the central square that’s home to a cluster of Pisa’s best-known sights. Admire the façade of Pisa Baptistry — one of Italy’s largest baptisteries — from the outside, and hear about its blend of Romanesque and Gothic architecture. Then, follow your tour leader to the Leaning Tower of Pisa for photos and to learn about its famous tilt.Designed as a bell tower to complement Pisa Duomo, the monument began to shift on its foundations in the 12th century, before architects had even completed its first three tiers. The tilt of the tower was halted, but the landmark still leans at an intriguing angle and draws visitors from around the world. Continue to the neighboring Pisa Duomo, and head inside the cathedral to marvel at its elaborately designed interior, seeing highlights such as the nave, pulpit and various sculptures. After your tour of Pisa Duomo, enjoy some free time to enjoy lunch (own expense).Meet back up with your tour leader at the prearranged time, and continue by coach to the nearby city of Lucca. The Tuscan jewel is lesser known than Pisa or Florence, but you’ll find it to be equally enchanting with an array of Renaissance architecture and Etruscan ruins. On a walking tour of the city, explore beautiful Piazza dell ‘Anfiteatro and see Guinigi Tower as well as Lucca Cathedral, built to celebrate St Martin. Stop for photos outside both of the landmarks, hear tales of their history, and then finish the walking tour with a sample of buccellato, Lucca’s ring-shaped cake. After some free time to explore, return to your coach and finish your day with a drop-off at Piazza Adua in central Florence.
Cooking Class in Lucca's Historic Center
Make your way to the cooking class location in the historic center of Lucca, easily reached from your central lodging.Walk with the chef to a market for a tour and to pick up ingredients. Learn about some of Lucca's specialty purveyors of local produce, gourmet foods, maybe even visit a local wine shop. The day's menu will take us where we need to go. Along the way you will learn about and sample some of the region's delicacies while we do our shopping. Then it's back to the 18th century palace, just a short walk from the shopping district.Don your apron, sip on prosecco or coffee (your choice) and begin your cooking experience with a tasting of four extra virgin olive oils from the local area to compare and contrast and gain knowledge about selecting, purchasing, using, and storing authentic EVOO. Giuseppe grew up on an olive oil mill property and can share many stories and tips on the old and the new methods of processing. You will also taste local cheeses and honeys from Tuscany accompanied by the famous gusti focaccia.Then, you will begin to tackle the menu. Chef Giuseppe chooses offerings relating to the seasons of Tuscany, so menus will vary by time of year, but always include one starter, two pasta or risotto courses, one dessert, wine from the region, Nespresso, and limoncello. (Dietary restrictions can be taken into account when notified in advance.)The spacious kitchen and prep area is fully air-conditioned, and designed with both elegance and modern convenience in mind. It is a comfortable venue, also allowing you a peek inside an authentic Tuscan 'palazzo' dwelling, with high, vaulted, and chestnut-beamed ceilings and antique wood and marble floors. You will sit down to an authentic meal in your spectacular dining room complete with fresh flowers, pressed linens, and classical music to ensure that lunch is one of your most memorable meals in Tuscany. There is nothing more organic and convivial than cooking with friends, and sitting down to the bounty of the Tuscan region - prepared by you. We hope that the recipes and techniques that you experience with us will bring you memories - and good meals at home - for many years to come.
Walking Tour and Exploration of Lucca
Meet at Piazzale Verdi at the old Porta San Donato where the tourist information center is located, adjacent to the historic Renaissance walls. Walk along Via San Paolino which corresponds to the ancient Roman street (Decumanus Maximus). Pass by the Renaissance church dedicated to the patron saint of the town, Saint Paolino. Along the way, encounter influences from Lucca's most famous celebrity, Giacomo Puccini, and see the exterior of the building where he was born. His operas continue to fascinate audiences from all around the world. At the end of the street, behold Piazza San Michele, the area where the ancient Roman forum was located. There will be time to stop and photograph the spectacular facade of the 12th century church of the same name. Visit its interior (subject to the hours of religious service) and experience the powerful spiritual atmosphere associated with the impressive crucifixion, a painting on wood of the 12th century. Stroll along to reach Via Fillungo, the main and busiest shopping street of the town where both traditional shops and medieval tower houses live. The two highest civic towers will also be covered: Torre delle Ore (the tower with the clock) and the very particular Torre Guinigi, which is crowned by seven holm oak trees. More surprises await, such as the stunning Byzantine-style mosaic on the facade of one of Lucca's best-loved churches: San Frediano. Just a few steps away from the church is Piazza Anfiteatro, one of the most beautiful squares in Lucca. The elliptical shape of the characteristic piazza is due to subsequent construction of buildings over the foundations of the ancient Roman amphitheater. Walk along more Medieval streets before reaching the Cathedral of San Martino with its unusual and striking Pisa-Lucca Romanesque facade. This is where the tour ends, however, if you are not too tired, the guide will be very happy to continue the tour inside the Cathedral. There is an additional € 3.00 entrance fee. In the interior, find the Volto Santo (the Holy Face), an evocative wooden crucifix highly venerated for centuries that is the symbol of Lucca. See an incredible Last Supper painted by Tintoretto, and, in the sacristy, the beautiful marble sarcophagus of Ilaria del Carretto, the early 15th century masterpiece sculpted by Jacopo della Quercia of Siena.
Cinque Terre Tour Small Group Tour by Minivan from Lucca
Cinque Terre is one of Italy's most beautiful destinations. This tour dedicates a full day to discover charming Ligurian fishing villages and the amazing paths and areas between them, giving you a spectacular overview of the coast. You will also marvel at the stone walls and terraces that villagers have created over the years for vineyards and olive trees. You will discover this magic land by ferry-boat (or by train in case of bad weather conditions). Travel along the Ligurian villages and experience all the beauty of this fantastic land.There is no hiking on our tour, we will reach village by village by train or boat, but we do not suggest the tour for people with walking difficulties.
Flavors of Lucca Small Group Tour with Food Tasting and Wine
Start the Lucca tour at the very spot that welcomes most visitors to the city: Lucca train station. From there, head through the majestic city walls and reach the beautiful Cathedral Square, giving you your first taste of life in Lucca. To truly 'taste' the city, you need to put your taste buds at work. Italians never start the day without their espresso fix, so you will do as the locals do and savor a cup of coffee. Because a good espresso goes best with a delicious treat, we will also taste a traditional delicacy: the Buccellato cake. The tour will take you to a place where the secret recipe has been closely guarded since 1881. With caffeine and sugar fueling us, head to the main shopping street of Lucca, admiring the Medieval and Renaissance architecture and the signs of the old shops that testify to the city’s ancient artisan traditions: shoemakers, knife grinders, and silk merchants. Soon it is time for more sweets as we enter the magical world of chocolate. Merchants and nobles were Lucca’s first lovers of chocolate and the tradition of chocolate-making has lasted for five centuries. We will taste the best selection in one of the most beautiful chocolate shops in town. Don’t worry, though, as you will keep moving so you can walk off that chocolate stop. You will get to take in wonderful views from the top of the city as we wander along a part of the Renaissance walls. This pedestrian way is where locals regularly run, walk, and relax. This last stop on the Lucca tour will bring you to Roman times in the Piazza della Anfiteatro, or Amphitheatre Square, which is full of typical shops – and lunch. We will introduce you to some authentic food and wine, like maybe some Bazzone cured ham, Colonnata lardo, finocchiona salami, or Pecorino cheese produced in the Garfagnana mountains. To wash it all down, have a glass of good local wine or artisan beer. Salute!