Cooking Class in Lucca's Historic Center

Make your way to the cooking class location in the historic center of Lucca, easily reached from your central lodging.Walk with the chef to a market for a tour and to pick up ingredients. Learn about some of Lucca's specialty purveyors of local produce, gourmet foods, maybe even visit a local wine shop. The day's menu will take us where we need to go. Along the way you will learn about and sample some of the region's delicacies while we do our shopping. Then it's back to the 18th century palace, just a short walk from the shopping district.Don your apron, sip on prosecco or coffee (your choice) and begin your cooking experience with a tasting of four extra virgin olive oils from the local area to compare and contrast and gain knowledge about selecting, purchasing, using, and storing authentic EVOO. Giuseppe grew up on an olive oil mill property and can share many stories and tips on the old and the new methods of processing. You will also taste local cheeses and honeys from Tuscany accompanied by the famous gusti focaccia.Then, you will begin to tackle the menu. Chef Giuseppe chooses offerings relating to the seasons of Tuscany, so menus will vary by time of year, but always include one starter, two pasta or risotto courses, one dessert, wine from the region, Nespresso, and limoncello. (Dietary restrictions can be taken into account when notified in advance.)The spacious kitchen and prep area is fully air-conditioned, and designed with both elegance and modern convenience in mind. It is a comfortable venue, also allowing you a peek inside an authentic Tuscan 'palazzo' dwelling, with high, vaulted, and chestnut-beamed ceilings and antique wood and marble floors. You will sit down to an authentic meal in your spectacular dining room complete with fresh flowers, pressed linens, and classical music to ensure that lunch is one of your most memorable meals in Tuscany. There is nothing more organic and convivial than cooking with friends, and sitting down to the bounty of the Tuscan region - prepared by you. We hope that the recipes and techniques that you experience with us will bring you memories - and good meals at home - for many years to come.