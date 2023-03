Designed by Lorenzo di Bologna, construction of Vicenza's cathedral began in the late 15th century. In the mid-16th century, Andrea Palladio added his own touches to the incomplete building, most notably the cupola, inspired by the dome of the Pantheon in Rome. Aside from the pink-hued facade, the clean-cut cathedral you see today is a 20th-century reconstruction, the building having been heavily bombed during WWII.