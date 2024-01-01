Superstudio Più

A multifunctional space with more than 10,000 sq metres for design, fashion and entertainment shows. Check out the website for the year-round calendar of events. During the Salone Internazionale del Mobile, exhibits, events and parties are held here every day.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Leonardo Da Vinci's 'The Last Supper' in the Santa Maria delle Grazie.

    The Last Supper

    1.04 MILES

    Milan's most famous mural, Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper, is hidden away on a wall of the refectory adjoining the Basilica di Santa Maria delle…

  • Facade of The Duomo ( Cathedral ) - Milano, Lombardy

    Duomo

    1.57 MILES

    A vision in pink Candoglia marble, Milan's extravagant Gothic cathedral, 600 years in the making, aptly reflects the city's creativity and ambition. Its…

  • Entrance to Cimitero Monumentale. 20709-39 Europe, Italy, Lombardy, Milan, arch, architecture, bicycle, building, cemetery, courtyard, culture, day, death, entrance, exterior, facade, group mixed, group of people, low angle view, non-motorised vehicle, outdoors, people, sky, step, transport, vehicle

    Cimitero Monumentale

    2.44 MILES

    Behind striking Renaissance-revival black-and-white walls, Milan’s wealthy have kept their dynastic ambitions alive long after death with grand sculptural…

  • Courtyard of Pinacoteca di Brera.

    Pinacoteca di Brera

    1.83 MILES

    Located upstairs from one of Italy’s most prestigious art schools, this gallery houses Milan’s collection of Old Masters, much of it ‘lifted’ from Venice…

  • Prada shop front in Quadrilateral del’Oro

    Quadrilatero d'Oro

    1.9 MILES

    A stroll around the Quadrilatero d'Oro, the world's most famous shopping district, is a must even for those not sartorially inclined. The quaintly cobbled…

  • Certosa di Pavia

    Certosa di Pavia

    13.56 MILES

    One of the Italian Renaissance's most notable buildings is the splendid Certosa di Pavia. Giangaleazzo Visconti of Milan founded the monastery, 10km north…

  • 594442556 Architectural Feature; Architecture; Building Exterior; Business Finance and Industry; Castello Sforzesco; Castle; City; City Street; Cityscape; Color Image; Construction Industry; Day; Europe; European Culture; Famous Place; Flower; International Landmark; Italian Culture; Italy; Lombardy; Milan; Monument; Museum; National Landmark; No People; Old Town; Outdoors; Photography; Poppy; Southern Europe; Springtime; Tourism; Tower; Travel Destinations; Vacations; Vertical; Sforza Castle, Milan, Lombardy, Italy.

    Castello Sforzesco

    1.47 MILES

    Originally a Visconti fortress, this iconic red-brick castle was later home to the mighty Sforza dynasty, who ruled Renaissance Milan. The castle's…

  • Italy, Lombardy, Milan, on the Left Museo del Nove

    Museo del Novecento

    1.52 MILES

    Overlooking Piazza del Duomo, with fabulous views of the cathedral, is Mussolini's Arengario, from where he would harangue huge crowds in his heyday. Now…

View more attractions

Nearby Milan attractions

1. Armani Silos

0.07 MILES

Housed in a fiercely contemporary concrete building created from a defunct grain silo, Giorgio Armani's eponymous museum showcases his love of elegant…

2. Museo delle Culture

0.11 MILES

Aiming to be a place of dialogue between people and world cultures, Milan's Museum of Culture, housed in the ex-Ansaldo factory, has an ambitious remit…

4. Basilica di Sant'Eustorgio

0.86 MILES

Built in the 4th century to house the bones of the Three Kings, Sant'Eustorgio is one of Milan's oldest churches. Its harmonious exterior belies its…

5. Basilica di Sant'Ambrogio

0.89 MILES

St Ambrose, Milan’s patron saint and one-time superstar bishop, is buried in the crypt of this red-brick cathedral, which he founded in AD 379. It’s a…

6. San Lorenzo Columns

0.95 MILES

The freestanding row of 16 Corinthian columns from Milan’s Mediolanum heyday were salvaged from a crumbling Roman residence and lined up here to form the…

7. Tempio della Vittoria

0.97 MILES

Situated over an ancient cemetery where Christian martyrs were laid to rest, this awesome, fascist-style mausoleum honours Milan’s World War I victims,…

8. Basilica di San Lorenzo

0.99 MILES

It's difficult not to be bowled over by this oft-ignored hotchpotch of towers, lodges, apses and domes. In spite of appearances, it really is the one…