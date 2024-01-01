Superstudio Più

A multifunctional space with more than 10,000 sq metres for design, fashion and entertainment shows. Check out the website for the year-round calendar of events. During the Salone Internazionale del Mobile, exhibits, events and parties are held here every day.
