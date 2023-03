Built on a medieval base by Verona’s fratricidal Scaligeri family, the Castello complex encompasses an early-Renaissance villa, grassy courtyards, the remnants of a Romanesque church and the Mastio (the defensive tower, apparently used as a dungeon – during restoration, a mound of human bones was unearthed here). The highlight for most, however, will be the panoramas of the surrounding countryside from the many rampart viewing points.