Ingrid Bergman and Roberto Rossellini lived together in this rusty-red house while filming Stromboli, Terra di Dio in 1949. Their liaison provoked a scandal in the film world, as both were married to other people at the time. Descending from San Vincenzo church on Stromboli's main square, look for a white marble plaque marking the house on the right-hand side.

You can't actually go inside, but it's interesting to see the scene of such a famous romance.