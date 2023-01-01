One of Lipari Town's great pleasures is simply wandering its streets, lapping up the laid-back island atmosphere. Lipari's liveliest street is Corso Vittorio Emanuele, a cheerful thoroughfare lined with bars, cafes and restaurants. The street really comes into its own in early evening, when it's closed to traffic and the locals come out for their passeggiata (evening stroll). Equally atmospheric is Marina Corta, down at the end of Via Garibaldi, a pretty little marina ringed by popular bars and restaurants.