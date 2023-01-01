Completed in 1772, the pared-back, late-baroque Chiesa di San Giuseppe claims beautiful stuccowork and a valuable marble statue of Santa Agrippina, attributed to Gabriele Di Battista and dating from 1497. Its other notable protagonist is a wooden statue of San Giuseppe, decorated with floral-motif silver plates and created by Pietro Padula and Pietro Cultraro between 1773 and 1780. In late March, the church becomes the focal point for the colourful Festa di San Giuseppe.

A cumulative ticket (€3) includes a guided tour of the church and entry to Scicli's enchanting Antica Farmacia Cartia.