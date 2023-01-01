Villaggio Preistorico

Dramatically sited on Punta Milazzese, an elevated headland surrounded by the sea, these round foundations of 22 stone huts are the only vestiges of a prehistoric village dating back to the 15th century BC. Pottery found here shows distinctly Minoan influences, lending credence to the theory that the islanders maintained trading ties with the Cretans. The village is about a 45-minute walk south of San Pietro; from Spiaggetta Zimmari, climb the steep stone-paved steps, then follow signs along the coast.