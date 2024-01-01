Measuring only 7300 sq metres, Bottaro is the second smallest of Panarea's offshore islands. The island itself is of negligible interest, but scuba divers can explore the wreck of a 19th-century English ship that lies on the seabed beneath the narrow channel between Bottaro and neighbouring Lisca Bianca.
