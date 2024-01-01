Bottaro

Panarea

Measuring only 7300 sq metres, Bottaro is the second smallest of Panarea's offshore islands. The island itself is of negligible interest, but scuba divers can explore the wreck of a 19th-century English ship that lies on the seabed beneath the narrow channel between Bottaro and neighbouring Lisca Bianca.

