Welcome to Marsala
Marsala was founded by the Phoenicians who escaped from Mozia after it was defeated in 397 BC by an army led by Dionysius I of Syracuse. They settled here on Capo Lilibeo, calling their city Lilybaeum and fortifying it with 7m-thick walls that ensured it was the last Punic settlement to fall to the Romans. In AD 830 it was conquered by the Arabs, who gave it its current name Marsa Allah (Port of God).
Top experiences in Marsala
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Marsala activities
Palermo Shore Excursion: Private Day Trip to Segesta, Erice and Marsala
When your cruise ship docks in Palermo, meet your local driver at the port and set off in the comfort of a luxurious vehicle to explore the most ancient and fascinating places in Sicily. First, visit Segesta, a historic city on Mt Barbaro. Explore this pretty town and see the fascinating Doric Temple from the 5th century BC, a prime example of Greek architecture. Enjoy the magnificent views from this temple and spend time taking unforgettable photos before continuing your trip. Your driver will take you west toward the coast to the beautiful town of Erice, located on Mt Erice. According to legend, Erice was founded by the Trojans while in exile from their own land. Walk up to Venus Castle, a breathtaking structure from the Norman period built on top of the ancient Temple of Venus. Take in stunning views of the city below from the castle walls. Next, head to the city of Marsala. Here, see evidence of the influence of the Roman, Norman and Spanish civilizations as you visit the Marsala Cathedral, which was built on the foundations of a preexisting Norman castle. Visit the 16th-century Church of St John the Baptist, a true pride of Marsala and well known for its underground vaults. Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Palermo port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Marsala Wine Experience, Erice And Salt Flats Coast - Private Tour
Meet your Local Guide at the port of Trapani, then drive along the SALT FLAT coast till MARSALA. On the way we'll do some photo stops.Giuseppe Garibaldi landed in Marsala in 1860 to start the reunification of Italy. The town preserves a cosy center with its cathedral from the norman times, even though it was heavily bombed during WW2. Arrive in charming Marsala for Wine Tasting in one of the area's historic wineries. Learn more about the Marsala-wine making process and the fascinating history of local viticulture. The visit at a local WINERY includes some wine tasting and the widely known Marsala wine.Time for a lunch break before continuing to ERICE where a stroll trough the cobblestoned streets of the medieval town will take us to the public garden located nearby the ruins of the Norman castle. The view from here is stunning. It is not just the views, however that brings people here since the quaint cobblestone streets have their own unique appeal. We'll have time for a cappuccino and taste the famous almond pastries.