Palermo Shore Excursion: Private Day Trip to Segesta, Erice and Marsala

When your cruise ship docks in Palermo, meet your local driver at the port and set off in the comfort of a luxurious vehicle to explore the most ancient and fascinating places in Sicily. First, visit Segesta, a historic city on Mt Barbaro. Explore this pretty town and see the fascinating Doric Temple from the 5th century BC, a prime example of Greek architecture. Enjoy the magnificent views from this temple and spend time taking unforgettable photos before continuing your trip. Your driver will take you west toward the coast to the beautiful town of Erice, located on Mt Erice. According to legend, Erice was founded by the Trojans while in exile from their own land. Walk up to Venus Castle, a breathtaking structure from the Norman period built on top of the ancient Temple of Venus. Take in stunning views of the city below from the castle walls. Next, head to the city of Marsala. Here, see evidence of the influence of the Roman, Norman and Spanish civilizations as you visit the Marsala Cathedral, which was built on the foundations of a preexisting Norman castle. Visit the 16th-century Church of St John the Baptist, a true pride of Marsala and well known for its underground vaults. Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Palermo port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.