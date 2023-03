Down near Lipari's southwesternmost tip, this high perch commands unparalleled views south to Vulcano (backed by Mt Etna on a clear day), and west into a dizzyingly steep ravine (stay away from the edge!) backed by the islands of Alicudi and Filicudi at sunset. You'll need your own vehicle or strong lungs and legs to get up here. Park at the end of the road and follow the dirt path out onto the headland for the best views.