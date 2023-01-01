Few beaches in the world enjoy such legendary status as this long stretch of pristine white sand lapped by turquoise waters, with pretty views out to a verdant offshore island. It's managed to retain its beauty thanks in large part to its protected status as the centrepiece of the Riserva Naturale Isola di Lampedusa. The beach is accessible only by boat or on foot via a 15-minute trail off the main road (look for the sign of the lounging rabbit).

Spiaggia dei Conigli is one of the few places in Italy where Caretta caretta (loggerhead sea turtles) lay their eggs, and is strictly off-limits at night during peak nesting season (typically between May and August; watch for signs advising of current restrictions).