Lampedusa Turtle Group

Lampedusa's pristine beaches are prime nesting habitat for sea turtles, in particular the loggerhead, and this volunteer-based organisation has been working doggedly for their protection for the past 10 years, taking in and rehabilitating injured turtles while educating local school kids and the general public about turtle conservation. Visitors can get a first-hand look at the Turtle Group's work, and meet a turtle or two, on guided afternoon tours (usually available in English with advance notice).