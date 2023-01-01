For Lampedusa's best sunset, head to this viewpoint near the island's northwestern corner, where you can gaze towards Tunisia as the sun drops directly into an unbroken expanse of sea. About 3km east of Capo Ponente on the main road, you'll pass another fine sunset-viewing spot at Albero Sole (133m), Lampedusa's highest point; from May to September, the mobile bar Sprizzando sets up daily in the parking lot here to ply the late-afternoon aperitivi set with Aperol Spritzes.