Near the village of Goni, Pranu Mutteddu is a unique funerary site dating to the neolithic Ozieri culture (between the 3rd and 4th millennia BC). The site is dominated by a series of domus de janas (literally ‘fairy houses’; tombs cut into rock) and some 50 menhirs, 20 of them lined up east to west, presumably in symbolic reflection of the sun’s trajectory. The scene is reminiscent of similar sites in Corsica and is unique in Sardinia.

Pranu Mutteddu is a 20km drive east of Senorbì and the SS128, close to the tiny village of Goni. The website pinpoints its exact location.