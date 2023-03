This attractive museum complex occupies the 16th-century residence of the Spanish Zapata family, La Marmilla's 16th-century rulers. The whitewashed villa was originally built over a 1st-millennium-BC nuraghic settlement, which has been skilfully incorporated into the museum's display. You'll also find artefacts from the Nuraghe Su Nuraxi, a section dedicated to the Zapata dynasty, and a small collection of traditional musical instruments.