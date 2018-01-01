Barumini Unesco Site and Giara of Gesturi Half-day Tour from Cagliari

The guided excursion to see the Nuraghe of Barumini and Giara’s mini horses starts from Cagliari, usually in the morning, and lasts for half a day.Nuraghe of Barumini.The guided tour of the archaeological site of Barumini will introduce you to the origins of the Sardinian culture. 'Su Nuraxi,' the Nuraghe of Barumini, is located just few steps from the village of Barumini and from the Park of Giara in the region of Marmilla. Declared a World Heritage Site in 1997 by UNESCO, the Nuraghe of Barumini is definitely one of the most famous and most important archaeological sites in Sardinia.The importance of the archaeological 'Su Nuraxi,' discovered and brought to light in the 1950s during excavations conducted by the great archaeologist Giovanni Lilliu, is its complexity and its excellent condition. The immense Nuraghe of Barumini consists of megalithic stones of incomparable beauty and perfection. Barumini is a symbol of Nuragic civilization that contains the greatest secrets of Sardinia.The monument, with one of the most extraordinary floor plans and architectural achievements ever produced by the Nuragic culture, is composed of four towers connected by straight curtains. To the East and South of the fort there is an agglomeration of 200 huts that were part of the village.After visiting the Nuraghe of Barumini the excursion will continue to the Giara of Gesturi to admire its natural beauty and the famous wild horses of Giara di Gesturi.Giara di GesturiSardinia has a long tradition in riding, and it is one of the last regions in Europe where you can still find wild horses, like the famous 'Cavallini of Giara di Gesturi.'The horses of the Giara, imported by the Phoenicians or coming from Greece brought by sailors, are today the only survivors of numerous groups that until the late Middle Ages lived in the wild on the island. In the vast plateau, the small horses (they are not ponies!) number about 500. They have found here an ideal habitat that allowed them to recover, at least partially, the genotype of the wild horse.The small horses of Giara have a sprightly and indomitable character and although apparently peaceful, they have a sense of strength and resistance whenever they suspect humans are trying to threaten or deprive them of their freedom.Their dimensions are small compared to those of traditional horses, although their graceful proportions are not those of a small pony. The average height is approximately 1.20 m. The mane and tail are thick. They live in small family groups consisting of a stable dominant male and 7 or 8 females with their foals, although it is not uncommon to find groups of 'bachelor' males, usually older horses of 15-20 years. Each group has a well-defined territory.