Monti, Esquilino & San Lorenzo
Centred on transport hub Stazione Termini, this is a large and cosmopolitan area that, upon first glance, can seem busy and overwhelming. But hidden among its traffic-noisy streets are some beautiful churches, Rome’s best unsung art museum at Palazzo Massimo alle Terme, and any number of trendy bars and restaurants in the fashionable Monti, student-loved San Lorenzo and bohemian Pigneto districts.
Explore Monti, Esquilino & San Lorenzo
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Monti, Esquilino & San Lorenzo.
See
Museo Nazionale Romano: Palazzo Massimo alle Terme
One of Rome's pre-eminent museums, this treasure trove of classical art is a must-see when you're in the city. The ground and 1st floors are devoted to…
See
Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore
One of Rome's four patriarchal basilicas, this 5th-century church stands on Esquiline Hill's summit, on the spot where snow is said to have miraculously…
See
Domus Aurea
Nero had his Domus Aurea constructed after the fire of AD 64 (which he is rumoured to have started to clear the area). Named after the gold that lined its…
See
Museo Nazionale Romano: Terme di Diocleziano
Able to accommodate some 3000 people, the Terme di Diocleziano was ancient Rome's largest bath complex. Now an epigraphic museum, its exhibits provide a…
See
Basilica di San Pietro in Vincoli
Pilgrims and art lovers flock to this 5th-century basilica for two reasons: to marvel at Michelangelo's colossal Moses sculpture (1505) and to see the…
See
Basilica di Santa Prassede
Famous for its brilliant Byzantine mosaics, which have been preserved in their original state, this small 9th-century church is dedicated to St Praxedes,…
See
Basilica di San Lorenzo Fuori le Mura
One of Rome’s four patriarchal basilicas, San Lorenzo Fuori le Mura (St Lawrence Outside the Walls) has an unusually restrained interior. It was the only…
See
Chiesa di Santa Croce in Gerusalemme
One of Rome’s seven pilgrimage churches, the Church of the Holy Cross in Jerusalem was founded in 320 by St Helena, mother of the emperor Constantine, in…
See
Palazzo delle Esposizioni
This huge neoclassical palace was built in 1882 as an exhibition centre, though it has since served as headquarters for the Italian Communist Party, a…
