Monti, Esquilino & San Lorenzo

Centred on transport hub Stazione Termini, this is a large and cosmopolitan area that, upon first glance, can seem busy and overwhelming. But hidden among its traffic-noisy streets are some beautiful churches, Rome’s best unsung art museum at Palazzo Massimo alle Terme, and any number of trendy bars and restaurants in the fashionable Monti, student-loved San Lorenzo and bohemian Pigneto districts.

Explore Monti, Esquilino & San Lorenzo

  • Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore

    One of Rome's four patriarchal basilicas, this 5th-century church stands on Esquiline Hill's summit, on the spot where snow is said to have miraculously…

  • D

    Domus Aurea

    Nero had his Domus Aurea constructed after the fire of AD 64 (which he is rumoured to have started to clear the area). Named after the gold that lined its…

  • Basilica di San Pietro in Vincoli

    Pilgrims and art lovers flock to this 5th-century basilica for two reasons: to marvel at Michelangelo's colossal Moses sculpture (1505) and to see the…

  • B

    Basilica di Santa Prassede

    Famous for its brilliant Byzantine mosaics, which have been preserved in their original state, this small 9th-century church is dedicated to St Praxedes,…

  • B

    Basilica di San Lorenzo Fuori le Mura

    One of Rome’s four patriarchal basilicas, San Lorenzo Fuori le Mura (St Lawrence Outside the Walls) has an unusually restrained interior. It was the only…

  • C

    Chiesa di Santa Croce in Gerusalemme

    One of Rome’s seven pilgrimage churches, the Church of the Holy Cross in Jerusalem was founded in 320 by St Helena, mother of the emperor Constantine, in…

  • P

    Palazzo delle Esposizioni

    This huge neoclassical palace was built in 1882 as an exhibition centre, though it has since served as headquarters for the Italian Communist Party, a…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Monti, Esquilino & San Lorenzo.

