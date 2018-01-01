Barletta Walking Tour with Espressino Coffee Tasting

Discover Barletta starting with a visit to the medieval castle of the eleventh century, founded by the Normansand expandedby the Spanishin the sixteenth century. Among the sculptures preserved in the castle, you can visit the bust of Emperor Frederick II Hohenstaufen of Swabia limestone, dating from the thirteenth century. Next, visit a historic winery, called the "House of Poison", is the building now known as the "Winery of the Disfida (Challenge)". It was here that was launched the challenge to a duel from 13 italian knights vs 13 French knights, fought in the countryside of the neighbouring town of Trani. After the winery, you will discover the Cathedral of Santa Maria Maggiore of the twelfth century, the most important church in Barletta. The cathedral is divided into two parts, the front its typically Romanesque architectural style of the twelfth century, while the final part is of Gothic architectural style of the fourteenth century. During our way, stop in a coffee shop of the old town to taste the typical "Espressino", espresso coffee with cocoa that can be served hot or cold. The tour will end with a visit outside the palace of baroque architecture called "Della Marra" with paintings of the painter Giuseppe De Nittis and the visit of the bronze giant named Heraclius next to the Basilica of the Holy Sepulchre.