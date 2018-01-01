Welcome to Trani
Puglia Countryside Tour with Oil Mill Visit and Extra Virgin Olive Oil Tasting
Visit to a oil mill in the countryside of Trani and Bisceglie, 50 km north of Bari, in the Puglia region of southern Italy.You will visit an olive grove surrounded by peaceful countryside. Discover the machines and techniques for the collection and olive processing until you get extra virgin olive oil. Visit the company and the modern machinery of bottling and packaging of the product before it is sold or shipped. Look at all stages of production before the extraction of oil from olives. Finally, tasting of extra virgin olive oil with Apulian bread.
Wine Tasting in a Typical Masseria in Puglia Near Trani
Visit to a typical winery in the Apulia region (southern Italy), less than 5 km from the center of Trani, surrounded by countryside. The winery is located in a beautiful old stone farmhouse "Masseria" in the countryside, surrounded by olive trees and a great vineyard. You will visit the magnificent vineyards and through a pleasant walk, explore the cellars with wooden barrels where they are stored different types of wine. Some wines take their name from the important medieval castle in this area, Castel del Monte. At the end of the tour there will be a wonderful wine tasting. The proximity of the vineyards to the winery allows for the immediate processing of the grapes without wasting time that would damaging their integrity. This allows the grapes to best express their varietal characteristics.
Bari and Conversano Full-Day Tour with Light Lunch and Ice-Cream Tasting
You will be picked up by an air-conditioned van at your hotel between Trani and Polignano (Trani, Giovinazzo, Bari-City, Conversano, Polignano). The approx. departure time is between 10-11am, depending on pickup location.In Bari you will stroll in the complicate streets of the old centre "Bari Vecchia", where without the tour leader you could easily get lost! Ancient walls, the Basilica, the Cathedral and the Castle will surprise you. After approx. 1-hour walk you will relax with a light lunch and a soft drink.Then board the air-conditioned minivan and head to Conversano (approx. 30-minute ride).In the marvelous Conversano, one of the most historical place in Puglia, you will walk through the old centre, passing by the Castle, the Cathedral and the Abbey. A unique ice-cream tasting with 4 different flavors will conclude your pleasant tour. Return to your accommodation facility by the same private transportation: arrival at approx. 8-9pm depending on dropoff location.
Trani Private Walking Tour
Discover the beautiful medieval town of Trani, city of art for its medieval monuments and the buildings of the nineteenth century. Discover the old town, starting with a visit to the medieval castle built by Emperor Frederick II Hohenstaufen in 1233 on the Adriatic Sea. The tour continues with a visit to the magnificent Cathedral of Trani, the most beautiful cathedral in the Romanesque style of Puglia, built in honor of St. Nicholas the Pilgrim, the patron saint of the city. After seeing the beauty of the cathedral, the tour continues in the medieval Jewish quarter, built entirely of white stone, and will visit outside two synagogues along the way, Scolanova and Scola Grande. The tour ends with a lovely walk along the yacht harbour.
Private Tour: Trani Walking Tour with Typical Focaccia Tasting
Barletta Walking Tour with Espressino Coffee Tasting
Discover Barletta starting with a visit to the medieval castle of the eleventh century, founded by the Normansand expandedby the Spanishin the sixteenth century. Among the sculptures preserved in the castle, you can visit the bust of Emperor Frederick II Hohenstaufen of Swabia limestone, dating from the thirteenth century. Next, visit a historic winery, called the "House of Poison", is the building now known as the "Winery of the Disfida (Challenge)". It was here that was launched the challenge to a duel from 13 italian knights vs 13 French knights, fought in the countryside of the neighbouring town of Trani. After the winery, you will discover the Cathedral of Santa Maria Maggiore of the twelfth century, the most important church in Barletta. The cathedral is divided into two parts, the front its typically Romanesque architectural style of the twelfth century, while the final part is of Gothic architectural style of the fourteenth century. During our way, stop in a coffee shop of the old town to taste the typical "Espressino", espresso coffee with cocoa that can be served hot or cold. The tour will end with a visit outside the palace of baroque architecture called "Della Marra" with paintings of the painter Giuseppe De Nittis and the visit of the bronze giant named Heraclius next to the Basilica of the Holy Sepulchre.