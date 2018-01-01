7-day Puglia, Benevento, and Matera Tour from Rome

Day 1:Meeting with your guide and minibus in the hotel lobby at 8am. Departure to Lecce with stop on the way in the city of Benevento. Center populated by the native Sanitos, Romans, Longobards and city of the Pontifical State, presents the Roman Theater, the Arch of Trajan, the Church of Saint Sophia. Visit and free time for lunch. Then continue to Lecce, capital of the southernmost province of Apulia. AccommodationDay 2: - BMorning dedicated to discover this city, already defined as the capital of the Baroque of southern Italy; a cultural and historical center of almost 100,000 inhabitants which, in its case, hides ancient buildings of rare beauty, built in the centuries with the said stone of Lecce: Visit, lunch and afternoon at your own. Accommodation.Day 3: - BFull day excursion through the said micro-region of Salento. Arrival in Otranto, easternmost municipality of the entire Italian peninsula and large Norman center in antiquity. A Free time for lunch on the way in one of the beautiful coastal towns and finally arrival in Santa Maria di Leuca. The luxury tourism began to know Leuca at the end of the 19th century and this is noted for the incredible number of summer villas of the time. Visit and then return to Lecce and accommodation.Day 4: - BDay dedicated to know the northeastern part of Apulia, beginning with one of the most picturesque places and known in the world for its characteristic houses: Alberobello with its Trulli. Visit and free time for lunch. In the afternoon, continue to Ostuni, the city of white houses, beautiful tourist center, already chosen for twenty consecutive years the place with the cleanest sea of Italy. Stroll through the picturesque streets of the historic center and then, exit for Bari. Accommodation.Day 5: - BDeparture for Trani, important port on the Adriatic of almost 90,000 inhabitants. Free time for lunch. In the afternoon, return to Bari, capital of the Apulia region. A town of 350,000, one of the largest in southern Italy, famous for keeping the rest of St. Nicholas, a figure highly revered by both Catholics and Orthodox. Today, in addition to the current activity, Bari has become a university and tourist center because of the importance of its theaters and buildings of the old town. Accommodation.Day 6: - BDeparture for Matera with stop at the sensational hill where the famous Castle of Monte arises, an optagonal building built by the King of Sicily Federico II in the 13th century and today represented in the Italian currency of 2 Euro cents. Visit, free time for lunch and continuation to Matera. The city of the "Sassi" is also UNESCO World Heritage for its old quarter which is an example of prehistoric urbanization. Visit and accommodation.Day 7: - BIn the middle of the morning, after a rich breakfast, departure back to Rome with stop on the way for free time for lunch. End of services.