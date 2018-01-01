Welcome to Ostuni
Ostuni activities
Ostuni: traditional cooking class with local chef
Ostuni is one of the most stunning cities in southern Italy famous for the dazzling effect of its whitewashed houses. It is a genuine and charming example of Mediterranean architecture.Meet your local chef at your hotel in Ostuni and begin this amazing experience through traditional italian taste.Follow your local chef and learn how to prepare a delicious meal:Starters: Selection of cold cuts including capocollo. Freshly made mozzarelle, ricotta and burratine. Seasoned local cheese. Fried zucchini flowers filled with fresh ricotta cheese. Green and red peppers marinated with olive oil and mint. Cucumber, fennel and orange salad with olives and walnuts. Whole-wheat focaccia.Main couses:- Home made fresh pasta with tomato, pecorino cheese, parsley and garlic. Fava (broad) beans pure' with chicory, green peppers, sweet onions, olives and aubergines.- Layered eggplant parmesan with zucchini, mozzarella, prosciutto and cherry tomatoes of Torre Guaceto. Meat balls with fresh tomato sauce (veal and or vegetarian).Dessert: Crostata or Tiramisu with mascarpone cheese layered between coffee and Amaro.First you will prepare tiramisu, layering liqueur soaked biscuits and mascarpone cheese and decorating with flaked chocolate. Then you will continue with the preparation of the tomato sauce, slow cooked to enhance and sweeten the flavour. Learn how to make traditionalhandmade pasta, orecchiette, is one of the highlights of the day; its unique shape (like little ears) and the combining of Apulian wheat flour and semolina, produces little domes of heaven. Pasta preparation will be enhanced with olives, focaccia, taralli and a glass of prosecco! Next we prepare the "pastella", for the medley of fried vegetables. The vegetable pieces are rolled in flour, then dipped in a mixture of eggs beaten with finely chopped parsley, salt, pepper and just a bit of grated pecorino cheese and then steeped in hot olive oil. Then, learn all the secrets behind the perfect parmigiana di melanzane (eggplant parmesan) using the sweet tomato sauce that has been cooking for about an hour, and delicious local ingredients. While preparing the eggplants you will start to fry the zucchini flowers filled with locally produced, ricotta and enjoy tasting them while they are hot from the pan.Time to relax, sit down at linen covered tables for therestaurant style four-course meal and award winning wines.
7-day Puglia, Benevento, and Matera Tour from Rome
Day 1:Meeting with your guide and minibus in the hotel lobby at 8am. Departure to Lecce with stop on the way in the city of Benevento. Center populated by the native Sanitos, Romans, Longobards and city of the Pontifical State, presents the Roman Theater, the Arch of Trajan, the Church of Saint Sophia. Visit and free time for lunch. Then continue to Lecce, capital of the southernmost province of Apulia. AccommodationDay 2: - BMorning dedicated to discover this city, already defined as the capital of the Baroque of southern Italy; a cultural and historical center of almost 100,000 inhabitants which, in its case, hides ancient buildings of rare beauty, built in the centuries with the said stone of Lecce: Visit, lunch and afternoon at your own. Accommodation.Day 3: - BFull day excursion through the said micro-region of Salento. Arrival in Otranto, easternmost municipality of the entire Italian peninsula and large Norman center in antiquity. A Free time for lunch on the way in one of the beautiful coastal towns and finally arrival in Santa Maria di Leuca. The luxury tourism began to know Leuca at the end of the 19th century and this is noted for the incredible number of summer villas of the time. Visit and then return to Lecce and accommodation.Day 4: - BDay dedicated to know the northeastern part of Apulia, beginning with one of the most picturesque places and known in the world for its characteristic houses: Alberobello with its Trulli. Visit and free time for lunch. In the afternoon, continue to Ostuni, the city of white houses, beautiful tourist center, already chosen for twenty consecutive years the place with the cleanest sea of Italy. Stroll through the picturesque streets of the historic center and then, exit for Bari. Accommodation.Day 5: - BDeparture for Trani, important port on the Adriatic of almost 90,000 inhabitants. Free time for lunch. In the afternoon, return to Bari, capital of the Apulia region. A town of 350,000, one of the largest in southern Italy, famous for keeping the rest of St. Nicholas, a figure highly revered by both Catholics and Orthodox. Today, in addition to the current activity, Bari has become a university and tourist center because of the importance of its theaters and buildings of the old town. Accommodation.Day 6: - BDeparture for Matera with stop at the sensational hill where the famous Castle of Monte arises, an optagonal building built by the King of Sicily Federico II in the 13th century and today represented in the Italian currency of 2 Euro cents. Visit, free time for lunch and continuation to Matera. The city of the "Sassi" is also UNESCO World Heritage for its old quarter which is an example of prehistoric urbanization. Visit and accommodation.Day 7: - BIn the middle of the morning, after a rich breakfast, departure back to Rome with stop on the way for free time for lunch. End of services.
Full-Day Tour of Matera
Detailed products descriptions Departure from your accomodation at 8.30 am, back at 6.00 pm. Travelling to the ancient city of Matera, recently elected European Capital of Culture of 2019. We will explore the fascinating Sassi district, where the people of Matera once lived in cave dwellings scooped out of the rocks. This incredible landscape has been the setting for many films including “The Last Passion of Christ”. Many chapels were also gouged out of the rock. As part of the tour we will visit some of these “Rupestrian” chapels and a museum. You’ll enjoy a great lunch at a typical restaurant (Falco Grillaio or Abbondanza) in the old town and afterwards visit the famous Sassi cave dwellings. In addition, you’ll have free time to explore the city at your leisure. We will pick you up from your Accommodation in Bari, Lecce, Taranto or Ostuni. You’ll travel in fully-equipped, private transport, and enjoy the service of an expert bilingual (English/Italian, Italian/Spanish) tour guide.
Brindisi Private Half-Day Trip to Ostuni and Cisternino with Dinner Included
First stop will be a visit to the charming city of Ostuni, better known as the "White City" for the charm of its old town with houses painted white. See beautiful architecture and monuments, such as the Gothic Cathedral, medieval and baroque churches and historic buildings of downtown. Continue to the magical atmosphere of the alleys of Cisternino, a maze of Mediterranean architecture where it's nice to get lost to find yourself in squares or alleys. One of the most beautiful villages in Italy whose gateway is the great gate at the top of which is placed a small statue of St. Nicholas, which is also dedicated to the mother church. Particularly impressive is the natural environment in which it appears, that of the Itria Valley. Brunch in a typical "cooker" meat.
Olive Oil Making Experience Day Trip from Alberobello or Brindisi
Meeting and transfer from hotel (hotel pickup is provided from Alberobello, Ceglie Messapica, Locorotondo, Cisternino, Francavilla, Ostuni or Brindisi) to a fortified masseria in the countryside of Ceglie Messapica.Arrive at the masseria at approx. 10:30am and here start your day in the countryside. You'll start picking olives by hand from olive trees, assisted by the olive farmer for approximately 2 hours.At approx. 12pm have a picnic lunch immersed in the wonderful Itria Valley countrysides, surrounded by olive trees, tasting local wine of some excellent local products and learning about our culinary culture and traditions.After lunch visit a nearby olive oil mill, learn more about the milling process of the harvested olives. See all the machinery involved in the process to understand the squeezing process and finally get your own bottle of BIO extra virgin olive oil.At the end of your experience head back to your hotel by comfortable transfer.
Private grape harvest experience in Puglia: a joyous day celebration of great wine and fantastic food in Southern Italy
Meeting and transfer from hotel (hotel pickup is provided from Alberobello, Ceglie Messapica, Locorotondo, Cisternino, Martina Franca, Ostuni or Brindisi) to a fortified masseria in the countryside of Ceglie Messapica.Arrive at the masseria at approx. 10:30am and here start your day in the countryside. You'll start harvesting grapes, assisted by the local farmer for approximately 2 hours.At approx. 12pm have a picnic lunch immersed in the wonderful Itria Valley countrysides, surrounded by olive trees, tasting local wine of some excellent local products and learning about our culinary culture and traditions.After lunch visit a nearby wine cellars and the Museum of Wine, learn more about the vinification proces. See all the machinery involved in the process to understand the wine production techniques. Then taste of 3 different kinds of excepional wines which have won awards.At the end of your experience head back to your hotel by comfortable transfer.