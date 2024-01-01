This 18th-century seminary, designed by famous Leccese architect and sculptor Giuseppe Cino, today houses a library of old books and a museum dedicated to sacred art. Focusing on Lecce's diocese and its history in particular, it exhibits paintings, sculpture, silverware and other liturgical artefacts, and is well worth a visit.
Museo Diocesano d'Arte Sacra
Lecce
