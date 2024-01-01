Museo Diocesano d'Arte Sacra

Lecce

This 18th-century seminary, designed by famous Leccese architect and sculptor Giuseppe Cino, today houses a library of old books and a museum dedicated to sacred art. Focusing on Lecce's diocese and its history in particular, it exhibits paintings, sculpture, silverware and other liturgical artefacts, and is well worth a visit.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Mosaic of Abel and Cain offering presents to God on the floor of the central nave, Otranto duomo (cathedral), Otranto, Lecce, Apulia, Italy, Europe

    Cathedral

    22.17 MILES

    Mosaics, skulls, crypts and biblical-meets-tropical imagery: Otranto's cathedral is like no other in Italy. It was built by the Normans in the 11th…

  • Baroque facade of Basilica di Santa Croce.

    Basilica di Santa Croce

    0.31 MILES

    It seems that hallucinating stonemasons have been at work on the basilica. Sheep, dodos, cherubs and beasties writhe across the facade, a swirling…

  • Museo Faggiano

    Museo Faggiano

    0.23 MILES

    Descend through Lecce's rich historical strata in this fascinating home-turned-museum, where sewerage excavations led to the chance discovery of an…

  • Tempio di San Giovanni al Sepolcro

    Tempio di San Giovanni al Sepolcro

    23.12 MILES

    This 12th-century church, a brown bulk of Norman stone conforming to the circular plan the Templars so loved, is a wonderfully evocative structure,…

  • Basilica di Santa Caterina d'Alessandria

    Basilica di Santa Caterina d'Alessandria

    12.36 MILES

    Most people come to Galatina to see the incredible 14th-century Basilica di Santa Caterina d’Alessandria. Its interior is a kaleidoscope of frescoes and…

  • Cathedral

    Cathedral

    0.02 MILES

    Giuseppe Zimbalo's 1659 reconstruction of Lecce's original 12th-century cathedral is recognised as being among his finest work. Zimbalo, Lecce's famous…

  • Museo Ebraico

    Museo Ebraico

    0.29 MILES

    This fascinating museum outlines the Jewish history of Lecce and the greater Salento region. Entry is by 30-minute guided tour only, running every 45…

  • Grotta Zinzulusa

    Grotta Zinzulusa

    27.23 MILES

    An aperture on the Ionian coast below Castro leads into the magnificent stalactite-festooned Cave of Zinzulusa, one of the most significant coastal…

Nearby Lecce attractions

1. Palazzo Vescovile

0.02 MILES

Facing Lecce's cathedral is the arched arcade loggia of the 15th-century Palazzo Vescovile, one-time residence of Neapolitan royalty and one of Lecce's…

2. Piazza del Duomo

0.02 MILES

Piazza del Duomo is a baroque feast, the city's focal point and a sudden open space amid the surrounding enclosed lanes. During times of invasion the…

3. Cathedral

0.02 MILES

Giuseppe Zimbalo's 1659 reconstruction of Lecce's original 12th-century cathedral is recognised as being among his finest work. Zimbalo, Lecce's famous…

4. Museo Teatro Romano

0.08 MILES

Exhibiting artefacts revealed during the excavation of the adjacent Roman theatre, this museum also has displays recreating classical Roman life,…

5. MUST

0.11 MILES

The beautifully restored 15th-century Monastery of Santa Chiara houses this civic museum and gallery, and has a great view of the Roman theatre from the…

6. Chiesa di Sant’Irene

0.11 MILES

Dedicated to Lecce's former patron saint and modelled on Rome's Basilica di Sant'Andrea della Valle, this church was completed in 1639. Inside you'll find…

7. Chiesa di Santa Chiara

0.14 MILES

A notable 15th-century church given a baroque makeover between 1687 and 1691, Santa Chiara is one of the most important and admired churches in Lecce…

8. Chiesa di San Matteo

0.19 MILES

Known by the locals as Santa Maria della Luce, this graceful little church bears the fingerprints of Giuseppe Zimbalo, as much of baroque Lecce does. The…