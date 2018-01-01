Welcome to Savona

Behind Savona's sprawling port facilities, the city's unexpectedly graceful medieval centre is well worth a stop. Among the old-town treasures to survive destruction by Genoese forces in the 16th century are the baroque Cattedrale di Nostra Signora Assunta and the lumbering Fortezza del Priamàr. There's also a nice urban buzz, with lots of new shops, bars and restaurants regenerating the old centre.

