Subiaco's Monastero di Santa Scolastica is the only one of the 13 monasteries built by St Benedict still standing in the Valley of the Amiene – and still occupied by monks. Visitable by free guided tour, it's a fascinating place centred on three internal cloisters, each dating from a separate period: the first from the Renaissance, the second from the Gothic 14th century, and the third from the 1200s. Towering over everything is the monastery's landmark bell tower, virtually unchanged since the 12th century.

As well as its fascinating architecture, the monastery also boasts an important place in history as the site of Italy's first ever printing press. This was established by two visiting German monks in 1464.