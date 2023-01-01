Val Rosandra

Southeast of Trieste is this natural wilderness, shaped by the passage of the Rosandra stream, which starts in Slovenia, tumbles off the Karst plateau and empties into the Bay of Muggia. The reserve is popular with climbers, hikers and botany enthusiasts who are attracted by its unique flora. One of the best hiking and cycling routes is the 16-kilometre Pista Cottur, which traces the old railway line from Trieste to Draga Sant'Elia in Slovenia. Ask the tourist office for details.

The village-suburb of Bagnoli is the best access place for the valley and can be reached by buses 40 or 41, direction Dolina, from central Trieste.