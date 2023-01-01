Mercato di Pugliano

Straddling Via Pugliano in the heart of Ercolano, Italy's largest pre-loved clothing market sells everything from stock-standard junk to fabulous offbeat finds (killer cocktail dresses, vinyl-LP handbags and the odd military jacket). One of the best shops is Old Star.

Look out for the vintage Moschino and Fendi, ornate 1970s Indian fashion, and top-quality cashmere sweaters.

From the Circumvesuviana Ercolano–Scavi station, walk downhill 400m to Prima Traversa Mercato. Turn right into it and you'll stumble onto Via Pugliano 200m later.