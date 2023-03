Using computer-generated recreations, this 'virtual archaeological museum' brings ruins such as Pompeii's forum and Capri's Villa Jovis back to virtual life. Some of the displays are in Italian only. The short documentary gives an overview of the history of Mt Vesuvius and its infamous eruption in AD 79...in rather lacklustre 3D. The museum is on the main street linking Ercolano–Scavi train station to the ruins of Herculaneum.