Often written off as an emergency pit stop on the Via Emilia, Reggio Emilia states its case as the birthplace of the Italian flag – the famous red, white and green tricolour – and a convenient base for sorties south into the region's best natural attraction, the Parco Nazionale dell'Appennino Tosco-Emiliano. Those savvy enough to get out of their train/car/bus will find a cyclist-friendly city of attractive squares, grand public buildings and a leafy park.

Known also as Reggio nell'Emilia, the town started life in the 2nd century BC as a Roman colony along the Via Emilia. Much of Reggio was built by the Este family during the 400 years it controlled the town, beginning in 1406.

