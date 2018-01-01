Welcome to Ravenna
Ravenna activities
Ravenna and its Enchanting Mosaics Full-day Tour
Discover Ravenna, one of the most important cities of art, with an extraordinary historic, cultural and artistic heritage and a glorious past. Ravenna was the seat of the Roman Empire in the 5th century, of Theodoric King of the Goths in the 6th century and then of Byzantine Italy until the 8th century. The magnificence of this period has left Ravenna with a great heritage of historical buildings and a unique collection of early Christian mosaics and monuments. 7 of the 8 Unesco World Heritage Sites of Ravenna province are located in the city of Ravenna and they were all built and decorated in the 5th and 6th centuries showing great artistic skill, including a wonderful blend of Graeco-Roman tradition, Christian iconography and oriental and Western styles. Explore Ravenna, the city where Dante chose his last refuge, Boccaccio set a beautiful novel, Lord Byron lived his longest relationship, Gustav Klimt drew obvious inspiration, Hermann Hesse wrote some verses and Oscar Wilde was inspired, whoever sees Ravenna falls in love with it today just as it happened in the past. The tour includes the following sites: • Church of S. Vitale: with rich and vividly-coloured mosaics • Mausoleum of Galla Placidia: breathtaking interior of the 5th century • Baptistry of Neon: famed for its astonishing roof mosaic • Dante's tomb • Basilica of San Francisco: and its submerged mosaics • Basilica of Sant'Apollinare Nuovo: old private chapel of King Theodoric • Arian Baptistry built by Theodoric • The church of Saint John the evangelist and the old mosaic floors • A walk in the city centre thro Piazza del PopoloBeing a full-day tour please inform the guide on the visiting day if you want to stop for a light lunch with typical products or short stops for ice cream and/or cappuccino with pastry and/or a sandwich, this is to better organize the tour according to your preferences.
Private Walking Tour: Discover Ravenna's Stunning Mosaics
This tour will allow you to discover the town's architectural masterpieces inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List and characterized by early Christian mosaics. The tour will start with the Mausoleum of Galla Placidia, built to house the Roman empress' remains and the Basilica of San Vitale, the most relevant Byzantine church of the West. We will then visit the Church of Sant' Apollinare Nuovo, bearing witness to the barbarian domination and the Neonian Baptistery, probably the most ancient monument, dating back to the early V century. Ravenna is also the town where the Florentine poet Dante found shelter during his exile and where he wrote his Inferno. You will have a walk in the so-called Zona Dantesca (Dante's zone), an area dedicated to the great poet where silence is kept by the citizens of Ravenna to respect his memory. There we will visit Dante's tomb and the church of San Francesco where his funeral was held in 1321. You will be fascinated by the colorful glass paste and golden mosaics and by the typical narrow streets of Ravenna.
Private Ravenna Half-Day Walking Tour
With this 3-hours private guided tour of Ravenna you will enjoy the most important treasures of the city. You will explore some of its most important and famous sites and admire the stunning mosaics all around you. Ravenna was the capital city of the Western Roman Empire from 402 until the empire collapsed in 476. It then served as the capital of the Kingdom of the Ostrogoths until it was re-conquered in 540 by the Eastern Roman Enna (Byzantine) Empire. Afterwards, the city formed the center of the Byzantine Exarchate of Ravenna until the invasion of the Lombards in 751, after which it became the seat of the Kingdom of the Lombards.Although an inland city, Ravenna is connected to the Adriatic Sea by the Candiano canal. It is known for its well-preserved late Roman and Byzantine architecture, and has eight UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Your visit to the early Christian and Byzantine mosaics includes: the Basilica of San Vitale, the Mausoleum of Galla Placidia, the Battistero Neoniano, the Arcivescovile Museum and the Basilica of Sant’Apollinare Nuovo. The monuments are all within easy walking distance.During the walk along the streets of the old town, you will also get the chance to visit the picturesque Piazza del Popolo and the so-called "Dante area," the area of silence. In fact, the exiled Florentine Dante died in Ravenna on September 13th 1321. Prepare to take amazing pictures of the palaces, squares, typical streets of the old town and the picturesque and colored churches.
Traditional Home Cooking Class with Lunch in Ravenna
Live an authentic culinary experience in Ravenna. Ravenna is not only for mosaics lovers but also for those passionate about authentic Italian regional food. Chef Alberto will open his house to curious travellers, teaching them the secrets of some of the most famous Emilian recipes.You will learn to prepare home made pasta ( Ravioli ) and other local delicacies. You will master some of the chef secrets' and surprise your friends once you will be back home.Get ready to learn some of the secrets of our cuisine and enjoy the meal with your friends and family. This is a typical menu you will prepare: Cannoli of Breasola with greek yogurt and saba Ravioli stuffed with cheese and orange sauce Pork ribs in a moscato d'asti dop sauce Peppers and onions in sweet and sour sauce Imperial milk Bavaresi fruit sponge cake or yoghurt with fresh fruit. Wine and beverages included Wines Cortese Cascina Ruris Barbera Superiore Cascina Ruris Moscato d'Asti Doc Cascina Ruris Don't miss the chance to live this unique culinary experience.
Private Tour of San Marino: UNESCO World Heritage Site
Book your preferred departure time and meet your guide at a central location to explore the historical heart of San Marino, the oldest republic in Europe.Founded in the 4th century, this scenic enclave sits 2,296 feet (700 meters) above sea level on Mt. Titano in the Central Apennines Mountains, just 12.5 miles (20 kilometers) from the Romagna Riviera and 62 miles (100 kilometers) from beautiful Ravenna. Inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2008, the historical center of the republic is a living museum and visited by millions of tourists from across the world.Set off to walk along the narrow streets and cobbled alleys, passing through squares and around churches. Visit the Piazza della Libertà, the main square, with its Town Hall and Basilica of St. Marino, and head up to the medieval First Tower, rising from the top of the hill.You will need to climb lots of steps up to the tower, but you’ll be rewarded with an extraordinary panoramic view of the Apennines Mountains and the Adriatic Sea from the top.Despite its small size, San Marino also boasts thousands of stores and boutiques that make shopping here a real pleasure — especially as it’s tax-free.Your tour ends after three hours of exploring.
Mosaics Guided Tour and Cooking Lesson at a Restaurant
First of all - let's admire the gorgeous Ravenna's mosaics.You will go on a fascinating guided tour in the Church of St Vitale (VI century) and the Mausoleum of Galla Placidia (V cent). Ravenna is a world heritage site protected by the UNESCO.After or before the guided tour of the glorious mosaics, we can enjoy a very Italian experience: making home pasta such as tagliatelle and tortellini, bolognese ragu' sauce and the famous "piadina" (typical local DOP flatbread).The guide will tell you all about historical food traditions, then take you to a superb restaurant in the city centre. The staff will welcome you, and provide your 'personal teacher' to teach you about Italian food. After the cooking lesson, one of the best part of the experience will be lunch, eating your own delicious culinary specialities. What a great way to become a real Italian Masterchef!