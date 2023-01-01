This palace was once owned by Giovanni Romei, a top administrator to the Este clan – and his importance shows in the architecture. The austere brick exterior hides a peaceful inner patio (once part of an adjacent monastery). On the 1st floor is a 16th-century apartment preserved – sans furniture – in its original state. There's plenty of art and frescoes dotted around.

Summer visitors after sunset can enjoy the new Sogno o Son Deste (www.sognoosondeste.it), which analogically projects the palace's original ancient art on the walls.