Day tour to the archaeological sites of Pompeii and Paestum

Starting from your pick up point, in about two hours drive you will reach the famous archaeological site of Paestum. The town was originally founded by the Greeks around the 650 B.C. and it was named Poseidonia (Sacred to Poseidon). In the year 273 B.C. it became an important Roman Colony and renamed in Paestum. The fall of the Roman Empire was also the decline of Paestum, and little by little all the area became quite unhealthy. Malaria spread all over the place and the built up area became marshy. However, these magnificent ruins were preserved by the marshes and woods. This old town was uncovered in 1750 when the modern road was being constructed. The main attraction of this site are the remains of three Greek temples, considered the best preserved in all the Magna Graecia. 1)The Temple of Hera is the oldest of the three temples, built about 550 B.C. It is sometimes called the Basilica, based on an error of earlier archaeologists in thinking it was a Roman public building. 2)The Temple of Neptune (or Apollo or Hera II) next door dates from 450 B.C. and is the most complete of the three - everything remains intact except the roof and parts of the inner walls. It has double rows of columns. On the east side are remains of two altars, one large and one smaller. The smaller one was added by the Romans when they cut through the larger altar to build a road to the forum. Statues around the larger altar may indicate that Apollo was patron of the temple. 3)The Temple of Ceres (or Athena) was built in 500 B.C. in a transitional style between Ionic and early Doric. It was later used as a Christian church, as indicated by three Christian tombs discovered in the floor. Next to the famous temples is located the archaeological museum which contains all the artifacts found during the excavations of the city, including the famous Tomb of the Diver discovered in a Greek Necropolis just outside the city. In September of 1943, during the Allied invasion of Italy, Paestum was the lending beach for the U.S. 36th infantry division. A visit to the temples and museum, takes 2-hours. Pompeii was founded by Greeks in the 6nd century B.C. and under control of the Romans from 2th century B.C. All the activities there were linked to trade and maritime traffic, that increased the prestige and the prosperity of the city. On august 24th of the year 79 A.D., the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius buried the city under 6 meters (24 feet) of ash and lapilli. The inhabitants, who for the most part went in the direction of the coast, were suffocated by the fumes and gases, others met death in their own homes. After the ash covered the city its name and location were forgotten. In the 1600's the ruins of the city were discovered by accident, and excavations began in 1748 and to the present date the 2/3 of the city has been excavated.