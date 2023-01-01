In an area famed for its blue-ribbon real estate, Villa Rosebery is a star resident. Built in the 18th century, it has a history both romantic and epic. It was used by Luigi of Bourbon in the early 19th century for his trysts with the dancer Amina Boschetti, and it was from here that King Vittorio Emanuele III left Italy in 1946 after the abolition of the monarchy. It's now one of the official residences of the Italian president.

The complex consists of three buildings – the Palazzina Borbonica, the Piccolo Foresteria and the Cabina a Mare – surrounded by lush, extensive waterside gardens. The estate is sometimes open to the public, who flock here to see where Italy's head of state crashes when in town. See the website for upcoming guided tours.