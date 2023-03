Nicknamed the 'Moletto', this hulking pier protects the Porto di Mergellina from the open sea. It's a popular place for locals (both human and feline), who come here to stroll or simply soak up some rays. The pier offers a beautiful view across to the Castel dell'Ovo and Mt Vesuvius, especially bewitching in the late-afternoon light. If you're feeling peckish, follow the Neapolitans' lead and buy some hot taralli (pretzel-like snacks) and beers from the curbside kiosks.